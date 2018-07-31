Drake will be Zendaya’s executive producer in a new HBO teen drama, Euphoria, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Maude Apatow and Storm Reid also star in the series that will follow a group of high school students as they “navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.” Sam Levinson, from HBO’s Wizard of Lies, adapted the show from a 2012 Israeli series of the same name and is writing all 10 episodes.
HBO ordered the Euphoria pilot in March. At the time, Francesca Orsi, Senior Vp of Drama at HBO, described the original series as “Kids meets Trainspotting, and what might exist when parents don’t exist,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.
Black Actresses You Need To Know
Black Actresses You Need To Know
1. Ryan Destiny1 of 15
2. Amber Stevens WestSource:Amber Stevens West Instagram 2 of 15
3. Aja Naomi KingSource:Aja Naomi King Twitter 3 of 15
4. Alexandra ShippSource:Alexandra Instagram 4 of 15
5. Tessa ThompsonSource:PRPhotos.com 5 of 15
6. Teyonah ParisSource:PRPhotos.com 6 of 15
7. Logan BrowningSource:Logan Browning Instagram 7 of 15
8. Tika Sumpter8 of 15
9. Brely EvansSource:Brely Evans 9 of 15
10. Raven Goodwin10 of 15
11. Bresha Webb11 of 15
12. Gugu Mbatha-RawSource:PRPhotos.com 12 of 15
13. Lauren London13 of 15
14. Jurnee Smollett14 of 15
15. Paige Hurd15 of 15
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Beyonce’s Sept Vogue Cover Will Be Its First Shot By A Black Photographer
- Drake And Zendaya Work Together On Teen Drama Series At HBO
- Another Fight Breaks Out At Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM