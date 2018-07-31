CLOSE
Drake And Zendaya Work Together On Teen Drama Series At HBO

Drake will be  Zendaya’s executive producer in a new HBO teen drama, Euphoriaaccording to The Hollywood Reporter.

Maude Apatow and Storm Reid also star in the series that will follow a group of high school students as they “navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.” Sam Levinson, from HBO’s Wizard of Lies, adapted the show from a 2012 Israeli series of the same name and is writing all 10 episodes.

HBO ordered the Euphoria pilot in March. At the time, Francesca Orsi, Senior Vp of Drama at HBO, described the original series as “Kids meets Trainspotting, and what might exist when parents don’t exist,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

