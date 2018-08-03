Lionel Richie, Kanye West Pose With Their Kids For Harper’s Bazaar’s Sept. Issue

The September issue of Harper’s Bazaar is all about music and family, with celebs Kanye West, Lionel Richie and Christina Aguilera among those recruited for photo spreads that include their children.
Ye posed with his son Saint and daughter North for the magazine’s fifth annual ICONS edition, titled BAZAAR ICONS 2018: The First Families of Music. This special September edition also has the featured artists sharing what their families mean to them.
The Wests appear on the subscriber cover, and Kanye reveals inside: “I hope my children never lose their confidence to society.”
The September issue of Harper’s Bazaar will be available on Aug. 21.
View some of the pics below.
