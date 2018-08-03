CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Lionel Richie, Kanye West Pose With Their Kids For Harper’s Bazaar’s Sept. Issue

Leave a comment

(Photo credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

The September issue of Harper’s Bazaar is all about music and family, with celebs Kanye West, Lionel Richie and Christina Aguilera among those recruited for photo spreads that include their children.

Ye posed with his son Saint and daughter North for the magazine’s fifth annual ICONS edition, titled BAZAAR ICONS 2018: The First Families of Music. This special September edition also has the featured artists sharing what their families mean to them.

The Wests appear on the subscriber cover, and Kanye reveals inside: “I hope my children never lose their confidence to society.”

The September issue of Harper’s Bazaar will be available on Aug. 21.

View some of the pics below.

My babies 💕 @harpersbazaarus

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 

Mama bear & my precious cubs…💕🐻🐾 @harpersbazaarus

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

 

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

16 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

Continue reading Lionel Richie, Kanye West Pose With Their Kids For Harper’s Bazaar’s Sept. Issue

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

[caption id="attachment_2913205" align="alignleft" width="749"] Source: Paul Natkin / Getty[/caption] After a week of insane Tweets of rocking MAGA hats, dissing Former President Obama and calling Trump his “brother,” Kanye West is back at it again. On Friday (April 27) he dropped a new single “Ye vs. The People” with fellow rapper T.I. to take his love for #45 to the next level. “I know Obama was Heaven-sent/But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President,” Kanye raps to which Tip retorts, “Yeah you can, at what cost though?/Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?” Sigh…Clearly, Black Twitter had some serious words with this one.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Christina Aguilera , Kanye West , Lionel Richie , Nicole Richie , North West , Saint West

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close