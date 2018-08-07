Black Moms Matter: What Would You Do If Your Child Sent Explicit Photos

What would you do if your child sends a naked picture? Back in the day “we’d just go get a National Geographic,” but now they have these cell phones and send pictures. Sherri says she’d beat Jeffery with just as many clothes on as he was wearing in the photo. If Kim got a call from some girls parents she wouldn’t even believe that Joshua would ever do such a thing, “not my baby!” Until they hung up, then he’d get beat.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Wife Of Former ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Files For Divorce
- Ciara Tells Slim Thug To ‘Level Up’ After He Slams Her ‘Sham’ Marriage To Russell Wilson
- NASCAR Chairman Takes Leave After DWI, Drug Arrest
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: