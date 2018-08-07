Black Moms Matter: What Would You Do If Your Child Sent Explicit Photos

What would you do if your child sends a naked picture? Back in the day “we’d just go get a National Geographic,” but now they have these cell phones and send pictures. Sherri says she’d beat Jeffery with just as many clothes on as he was wearing in the photo. If Kim got a call from some girls parents she wouldn’t even believe that Joshua would ever do such a thing, “not my baby!” Until they hung up, then he’d get beat.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: