Black Moms Matter: What Would You Do If Your Child Sent Explicit Photos

Originals
| 08.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

What would you do if your child sends a naked picture? Back in the day “we’d just go get a National Geographic,” but now they have these cell phones and send pictures. Sherri says she’d beat Jeffery with just as many clothes on as he was wearing in the photo. If Kim got a call from some girls parents she wouldn’t even believe that Joshua would ever do such a thing, “not my baby!” Until they hung up, then he’d get beat.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter , Explicit photos , parenting

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close