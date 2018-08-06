Guy’s Gripe: ‘Floss Angeles Faker Fans’

You can say anything that you want about the Cowboys, and their fans will not abandon them. This is more evident than ever right now, even after what Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott said they are still standing by the boys in blue. Loyal fans get respect. Unlike these “Floss Angeles Caliphony Faker Fans!” Now that LeBron is in Los Angeles, everybody wants to be a Lakers Fan! But where were they when LaVar Ball was saying he could beat Mike with one hand? Get that fake love out of here!
