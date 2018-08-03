CLOSE
Alfonso Riberio Proud To Be A Part Of Utah’s ‘LoveLoud’ Fest

On July 28, the LoveLoud festival, successfully raised $1 million for LGBTQ youth in Utah, reports The Daily Universe.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who plays Carlton on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was a fan-favorite guest speaker at the event.  “I look forward to the day this festival isn’t necessary,” he said. “Love strong, love proud and love loud.” Ribeiro also entertained the crowd with “Carlton’s”, signature dance move.

Part 2. @loveloudfest @trevorproject @encircletogether #loveloud #loveloudfest

Part 3. @loveloudfest @trevorproject @encircletogether #loveloud #loveloudfest

Alfonso Riberio , Carlton , Fresh Prince , LGBT

