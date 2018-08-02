White Woman Calls Cops On Black Woman Waiting For An Uber [Video]

On Wednesday, July 25, Darsell Obregon shared a video on Facebook of a white woman, later identified as Arabella Juniper Torres, calling the police on her after she stood under a doorway to shelter herself from rain while waiting for an Uber in Brooklyn, New York.

Obregon detailed the incident,“I was in #Brooklyn walking to the train when a sudden rain storm began and I hid in the doorway OUTSIDE of a random apartment in #ParkSlope to shield myself from the rain and call an Uber,” she wrote. “No more than 3 minutes later a young woman who lives in the building opened the front door and told me that I can not stand there and had to leave. I told her I was not going to move (unbeknownst to her I was just waiting for my ride and would be leaving in a couple of minutes) so then she proceeded to call the police.”

“Ma’am this is not public property,” Torres can be heard telling Obregon before asking the dispatcher, “so you’re sending an officer because now she’s recording me … I asked her to leave and now she’s refusing.”

Later in the video, Obregon got into her Uber and was followed by the young woman. The driver began to pull off when Torres told him, “If you go anywhere, you’ll be committing a crime as well; you know that, right?” She then frantically provided the license plate to the 911 operator.

The Brooklyn resident becomes the latest White person to be recorded calling the cops on Black people carrying out everyday tasks including selling water, mowing a lawn, using coupons and going swimming. The frequent incidents have caused outrage and a cry for these callers to be charged with a crime, or at least fined.

