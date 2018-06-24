DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Trending

#PermitPatty Is Latest 911 Caller To Harass Black Folks, This Time It’s A Little Girl

"Patty" was caught on video appearing to call the cops to bust a young Black girl.

Leave a comment

Apparently, no penalties were given to white people who called 911 to report Black folks doing routine things because the foolish calls haven’t stopped. The latest incident involved a San Francisco woman, dubbed #PermitPatty on social media, who was caught on video Friday appearing to call the cops on an 8-year-old Black girl.

It is a misdemeanor under California law for any person to use the 911 system for any purpose other than reporting an actual emergency, according to a warning posted on the Los Angeles Police Department’s website. NewsOne contacted the San Francisco Police Department about the incident but did not receive an immediate response.

“Cold water, two dollars,” the girl with a cooler filled with ice-cold bottled water called out to passersby from a sidewalk outside her apartment building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The girl’s mother recorded Alison Ettel, who complained about the child keeping too much noise and questioned whether she had a permit to sell water.

“This woman don’t want to let a little girl sell some water; she be calling police on an 8-year-old little girl,” the girl’s mother is heard saying to Ettel, who became camera-shy. “You can hide all you want; the whole world gon’ see ya, boo.”

The video was posted Saturday on social media and went viral.

The infamous incident that got the ball rolling happened in April at a Philadelphia Starbucks. Two Black men were sitting down, waiting for a business associate to discuss a deal. A Starbucks manager called officers because they were doing what scores of people did every day at Starbucks—use the coffee shop as a meeting place before making a purchase.

Before #PermitPatty, “BBQ Becky” in Oakland called the police on Black people who were enjoying a barbecue at Lake Merritt. On April 29, she argued with two African-American men about whether they’re allowed to set up a charcoal grill in the park, which she said was against the law. It wasn’t illegal but viewed by Black folks in the light of their gentrifying community making them feel unwanted and suspicious.

In May, a white woman in Tennessee called the cops on Black real estate investor Michael Hayes while he visited a house in Memphis for inspection before making repairs.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

#PermitPatty Is Latest 911 Caller To Harass Black Folks, This Time It’s A Little Girl was originally published on newsone.com

911 calls , Permit Patty , racial profiling , SF

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading #PermitPatty Is Latest 911 Caller To Harass Black Folks, This Time It’s A Little Girl

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close