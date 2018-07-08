Company Terminates Employee Who Called Cops On Black Man At Swimming Pool

A Tennessee property manager is now on the unemployment line after calling the police on a Black man who broke a rule at an apartment complex pool, while ignoring similar offenses by white folks.

Trilogy Residential Management announced on Friday the termination of Erica Walker, who managed Riverset Apartments in Mud Island, Tennessee. The company fired her “immediately” after an investigation, adding that Walker “will never be employed” again at one of its properties.

Walker’s dismissal stems from a viral video posted by Camry Porter, a tenant at the apartment complex, according to WREG-TV. Porter, her boyfriend and her godchildren were trying to enjoy the pool on July 4. Walker, who is white, ordered Porter’s boyfriend to remove his socks while dangling his feet in the pool. The former property manager pointed to a sign that prohibited socks and other inappropriate attire in the water.

Porter believed that Walker singled them out because of their race. She recorded videos showing White people in the pool wearing baseball caps and other prohibited clothing in the pool.

“It does look funny. It’s 25, 30-plus white people out here and you haven’t said anything — you’re partying with them. You’re partying with them! But when we come, it’s an issue,” Porter said, according to the news outlet.

Walker ignored the racial profiling allegation and called the police. Porter decided to leave before the police arrived. But she shared the encounter on social media.

“To anyone that personally know me, knows I NEVER make things a race issue. I honestly feel like it’s enough of that going on. Throughout my years I’ve ran across white people who were openly racist and I’ve known white people who truly saw no color. But on today, THE 4TH OF JULY, I was apart of something that truly hurt and angered me to my core,” she wrote.

