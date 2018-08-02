CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Suspects Attack & Pepper Spray Beauty Salon Workers While Stealing Wigs [Video]

Leave a comment

A wig theft turned violent in Silver Spring, Maryland last Friday as three suspects attacked two employees inside of a beauty supply store while trying to take off with the lace fronts without paying.

Montgomery County police are searching for the three wig snatchers who punched and pepper sprayed the two workers at around 6:49 p.m. at Esther’s Beauty in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue.

In surveillance video released by police, one of the suspects is seen taking a wig off of a mannequin near the entrance of the store. As that was happening, two store employees, a 74-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, attempted to stop the theft as a struggle ensued.

As the male employee was blocking the exit, he was pepper sprayed while two of the suspects used a key to unlock the door and escape.

Meanwhile, a fight breaks out between the male employee and the remaining suspect still inside the store trying to get out. The suspect is eventually able to free himself and leave. However, he comes back to the entrance and kicks at the employees in order to grab the wig on the ground before getting away.

Watch below:

 

Both store workers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The male employee suffered a laceration to his head, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to call Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773- 5070. Anonymous tips can also be left at Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Celebrities Wearing Lace Front Wigs

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Wearing Lace Front Wigs

Continue reading Suspects Attack & Pepper Spray Beauty Salon Workers While Stealing Wigs [Video]

Celebrities Wearing Lace Front Wigs

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

beauty supply , pepper spray , robberies , theft , wigs

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close