Suspects Attack & Pepper Spray Beauty Salon Workers While Stealing Wigs [Video]

A wig theft turned violent in Silver Spring, Maryland last Friday as three suspects attacked two employees inside of a beauty supply store while trying to take off with the lace fronts without paying.
Montgomery County police are searching for the three wig snatchers who punched and pepper sprayed the two workers at around 6:49 p.m. at Esther’s Beauty in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue.
In surveillance video released by police, one of the suspects is seen taking a wig off of a mannequin near the entrance of the store. As that was happening, two store employees, a 74-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, attempted to stop the theft as a struggle ensued.
As the male employee was blocking the exit, he was pepper sprayed while two of the suspects used a key to unlock the door and escape.
Meanwhile, a fight breaks out between the male employee and the remaining suspect still inside the store trying to get out. The suspect is eventually able to free himself and leave. However, he comes back to the entrance and kicks at the employees in order to grab the wig on the ground before getting away.
Watch below:
Both store workers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The male employee suffered a laceration to his head, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to call Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773- 5070. Anonymous tips can also be left at Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Celebrities Wearing Lace Front Wigs
Celebrities Wearing Lace Front Wigs
1. TrinaSource:PR Photos 1 of 16
2. CiaraSource:PR Photos 2 of 16
3. LIl KimSource:PR Photos 3 of 16
4. ImanSource:PR Photos 4 of 16
5. NIcki MinajSource:PR Photos 5 of 16
6. Jennifer HudsonSource:PR Photos 6 of 16
7. Tyra BanksSource:PR Photos 7 of 16
8. Kelly RowlandSource:PR Photos 8 of 16
9. Beyonce KnowlesSource:PR Photos 9 of 16
10. Brandy NorwoodSource:PR Photos 10 of 16
11. Tamar Braxton11 of 16
12. Patti LaBelleSource:PR Photos 12 of 16
13. Toni BraxtonSource:PR Photos 13 of 16
14. Raquel WelchSource:PR Photos 14 of 16
15. Porsha WilliamsSource:Twitter 15 of 16
16. Naomi CampbellSource:PR Photos 16 of 16
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Quincy Jones Documentary To Premiere On Netflix Next Month
- Indiana Teen Hospitalized With Second Degree Burns After ‘Hot Water Challenge’
- Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM