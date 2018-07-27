It’s time to shop for new backpacks. Students across Maryland will head to class in the next few! Check out the start dates below.

Monday, Aug. 27, 2018:

Garrett County

Wednesday, Aug. 29 2018:

Allegany

Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018:

Anne Arundel County**

Baltimore City**

Baltimore County

Calvert County

Caroline County

Carroll County

Cecil County

Charles County

Dorchester County**

Frederick County

Harford County

Howard County

Kent County**

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County**

Queen Anne’s County**

St. Mary’s County**

Somerset County

Talbot County

Washington County

Wicomico County**

Worcester County

EXCEPTIONS:

**Anne Arundel: Sept 4th grades 1-5, 6 and 9; Sept 5th grades 1-12; Brock Bridge, Cockran Middle, George Cromwell, High Point and Richard Henry Lee

**Baltimore City: Post Labor Day waivers granted to the following schools: Aug. 6th Lillie Mae Carroll Jackson; Aug. 8th Furman Templeton Preparatory Academy; Aug. 17th Harford Heights, James McHenry, Mary Rodman, Academy for College and Career Exploration, and Commodore John Rodgers; Aug. 20th KIPP Harmony Academy; Aug. 27th Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys; Aug. 28th City Springs; Sept. 7th New Song Academy

**Dorchester: Sept 4th grades 1-5, 6 and 9; Sept 5th grades 1-12; Sept 6th grades preK and K

**Kent: Sept 4th grades K-6 and 9; Sept 5th grades K-12; Sept 6th preK

**Prince George’s: Aug. 30th systemic orientation preK and K; Aug. 31st new grades 6, 7, and 9

**Queen Anne’s: Sept 4th grades 1-6, 9 and 5 at Sudlersville; Sept 5th grades 7-8, 10-12 and 6-8 at Sudlersville; Sept 6th preK and K

**St. Mary’s: Post Labor Day waiver: Aug. 15th Chesapeake Public Charter School

**Wicomico: Sept 4th grades 1-6 and 9; all grades at Pittsville; grade 6 only at Mardella; Sept 5th grades 1-12

Source: MarylandPublicSchools.org

Back-to-School Start Dates For Maryland Public Schools was originally published on magicbaltimore.com