Huggy Lowdown: ‘Dak Lives Matter’

Originals
| 07.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, did the Samuel L. Jackson in DJango Unchained Challenge. He publicly said that he has never protested the anthem and that the field, “isn’t the time or venue” to do so. Is his contract almost up? Was this a ploy to please Jerry Jones keep his spot on the team? Either way what basically heard was,”I’m Dak and I make Trump supporters proud!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Cowboys , Dak Prescott , Jerry Jones , national anthem

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Huggy Lowdown: ‘Dak Lives Matter’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close