Donald Trump Cancels Philadelphia Eagles White House Visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Digging deeper into a culture war that he’s repeatedly stoked, President Donald Trump on Monday called off a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House Tuesday, citing the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Trump said in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”
He said the team wanted to send a smaller delegation, but “the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting “a different type of ceremony,” featuring the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus, that “will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem.”
It remains unclear exactly what prompted the change of plans. The White House did not immediately response to questions about what had sparked the decision and why the circumstances were different from other events honoring winning teams, which some members have boycotted. The Eagles did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
The NFL recently announced a new policy requiring players to stand for the anthem if they’re on the field before a game, but gave them the option of staying in the locker room if they want to carry on the Colin Kaepernick-inspired campaign against police brutality and social injustice.
Trump has repeatedly stoked the issue, saying the NFL should fire any players who kneel during the anthem. During an interview after the new policy was announced, Trump praised the league for doing “the right thing.”
“You have to stand proudly for the national anthem,” Trump said. Or “you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe they shouldn’t be in the country.”
Several members of the Eagles have voiced staunch opposition.
“This is a fear of the diminished bottom line,” defensive end Chris Long said last month after the NFL announced its new policy. “It’s also fear of a president turning his base against a corporation. This is not patriotism. Don’t get it confused. These owners don’t love America more than the players demonstrating and taking real action to improve it.”
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is among the outspoken players have also vowed to carry on the cause.
“I will not let it silence me or stop me from fighting,” he said recently. “This has never been about taking a knee, raising a fist or anyone’s patriotism, but doing what we can to effect real change for real people.”
___
17 thoughts on “Donald Trump Cancels Philadelphia Eagles White House Visit”
What a mess. In the meantime, back on the mean streets of Anywhere America, far, far away from the multi-million dollar mansions and hotels, not one damned thing has changed. Oh well.
This fake dumbass prez want ppl to stand for his fake anthem that his dumbass doesn’t even know the words to. This a Sad and pathetic. He’s Such a SOB.
I’m proud of the Philadelphia Eagles for canceling their visit to the white house. trump is an asshole and an ego maniac he had no choice but to say he was canceling in order to try and save face. That’s like when he tried to uninvite Steph Curry who already said he wasn’t coming to the White House. You have a daughter, son and son and law facing prison time and you’re worrying about the NFL.
OK black America for those you who are still watching football maybe this might change ur mind,maybe.
Chump is acting like a petulant child–boo, hoo, hoo,-nobody wants to come over and play with me!!!!!
Kudo’s to the Philadelphia Eagles players who REFUSED to kowtow to the Clown in the White House!!!!!!
The idiot in chief knew they weren’t coming. More fake news from 45.
How can you cancel something when they weren’t coming? What about the NBA Teams? Whoever wins the NBA Championship will also decline to go to the White House while #45 is in the seat. NASCAR, Hockey, and Baseball Teams will be right there. Anyone that understands the hostility of this administration towards minorities will avoid 1600 like the plague. People fight for your rights.
What exactly has administration done that was hostile to monorities? Create jobs that lowered black unemployment to record lows?
Calling men sons of bitches. That what I want in a president.
@mcdummy. THX OBAMA!!!! THe orangutan sitting in the Oval Office, pretending to be prez, will never get credit for the blk unemployment rate. I don’t care if it’s zero %, for “ the blks”.
@ D…LOL! I agree100%
45 love this country Soo much yet he won’t even do what American Presidents have been doing for year’s and that is show your tax returns,he has single handling bought the office down to levels it may never recover. That’s why idiots that would not normally run for an office are, that’s why Roseanne was comfortable about the crap she said and that’s why police brutality will continue
They did not really want to go anyway! The president is doing way too much and needs to shut up and have several 💺
His resolution for every thing “PUT THEM OUT OF THIS COUNTRY”45,why be upset with the NFL about something you don’t acknowledge
He is just an orange faced fool that has been in those tanning beds to long. I am sure 1,000 invitees or so called fans will be his cronies. If they have the celebration outside and since he is going to play the National Anthem loud it would be funny as hell if the people on the street would take a knee.
A couple of ppl did take a knee. They should have given his punkass the finger too. Not to mention the farce in cheif doesn’t even know the words to the anthem. What a disgrace!!!