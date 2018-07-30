Kanye West’s Father Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

There’s not so good news to report about Ray West, the father of Kanye West. He’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Actually, it had been reported earlier that he had stomach cancer, but that’s not the case.
We hear Kanye dropped everything to help his dad upon hearing the news. The elder West is currently being treated in L.A., and sources say he’s responding well. A TMZ report says that, for now, it looks like he’s going to be okay.
The diagnosis comes just over 10 years after the death of Kanye’s mother, Donda, to whom he was very close and whose death helped trigger his mental breakdown in 2016.
Back in March, Kanye and his dad were spotted grabbing lunch at Nobu Malibu … a rare sighting of the father and son together.
Ray West and Kanye’s late mother divorced when Ye was a young child, but the 2 remained amicable over the years.
