If Guy Were You: 'Just Quit Trump!'

Originals
| 07.30.18
In his latest stunt, Trump decided to invite Putin to the White House. Does “Agent Orange” know that by inviting Putin and his men to the White House, that he has to give them the blueprint to the white house? “Bring him to the Waffle House!” Putin can’t be trusted with that sort of sensitive information.

So Trump, If Guy were you, “make America great again and just quit.”

Comedian Guy Torry , Putin , Trump , white house

