Wheelchair Bound Man Arrested For Imprisoning Atl Stripper

(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

31-year-old Johnnie Thompson, paralyzed from the waist down, is now free from jail after being accused of attacking Atlanta strippers.

Police say Thompson lured exotic dancers to his home in Decatur, Georgia, on the promise of payment for a party that he was having.

According to reports, on at least two occasions when the women arrived at the home, which Thompson shared with his parents, they found no party.

 

According to DeKalb County Police Det. Chris Tappan, “He pulled out a handgun and a Taser and coerced her to his back bedroom, where he had video cameras set up, and computers. He forced her to take her clothes off and demanded sex.”

The victim refused to have sex with Thompson and he used his stun gun. Tappan continued, “He fired at her, not once, but twice, in her chest and tied her hands with zip-tie restraints. She started to struggle with her captor. He pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at her.”

The victim was able to break free from Thompson, escape the premises half naked, and race down the street calling for help. She was eventually able to call 911. When police arrived, the victim still had the prongs from the stun gun embedded in her chest. Johnson denied that he tried to assault the woman and claimed self-defense. Police did not buy his story and he was charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Police told WSB-TV that Thompson had done the same thing to another dancer three months ago; however, that dancer felt sorry for Johnson and did not press charges, per RollingOut.

