George Wallace: 'This Stuff Is True That I'm Making Up'

| 07.26.18
George Wallace calls home to promote his new residency show in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort & Casino.

He also reminisces with the crew about trip to South Africa, they had some crazy times back then. But he says that Atlanta is actually blacker than Africa, “They got so many black people In Atlanta that Chick-Fil-A is open on Sunday.” He also says that the Black Panther was supposed to be shot in Africa but they decided that Atlanta actually had more black people so they shot it there.

Hear all of his hilarious jokes in the audio above.

Close