Nearly Naked Teenager Jumps On Wing Of A Plane At Atlanta Airport

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight to Atlanta were shocked to be greeted by a teenager, wearing only his underwear.

Jhyrin Jones, 19, jumped a 12-foot fence, ran onto an active runway, and tried to board a plane through the emergency exit doors before climbing onto the wing of the plane and banging on windows. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Reuters reports.

Jones was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers, WSB-TV reports.

Garth Magness was on board that flight and documented the incident on Twitter.

#ItsTimeToFreakOutWhen a dude tries to board the plane from the outside after landing. #atlairport pic.twitter.com/AKLIn0FYrz — Garth Magness (@GarthMagness) June 26, 2018

Walking the tightrope pic.twitter.com/V6NCw5IPi1 — Garth Magness (@GarthMagness) June 27, 2018

