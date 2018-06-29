CLOSE
Nearly Naked Teenager Jumps On Wing Of A Plane At Atlanta Airport

(Photo credit: Garth Magness)

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight to Atlanta were shocked to be greeted by a teenager,  wearing only his underwear.

Jhyrin Jones, 19, jumped a 12-foot fence, ran onto an active runway, and tried to board a plane through the emergency exit doors before climbing onto the wing of the plane and banging on windows. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Reuters reports.

Jones was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers, WSB-TV reports.

Garth Magness was on board that flight and documented the incident on Twitter.

Atlanta , Crazy News , Delta airlines

  5. tedgravely on said:

    Black kid does something like that and he is a criminal. Go to jail, don’t pass go. No one thought to take him to the hospital. White boy shoots up a kid and immediately- he must be insane. People, there is a difference in how black and brown are viewed. The only good news is with all those witnesses watching, he wasn’t gunned down in cold blood because he “pulled at his waist band.” He is running in underwear, pants wrapped over his arm to board a plane. People laughing, but no one thinks he could be having a mental break. They look at his skin and immediately- he will be in jail for a long time. God bless this racist country.

