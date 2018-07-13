CLOSE
NBA Vet Charles Oakley, Rapper YG Arrested In Separate Incidents At Same Las Vegas Casino

There are two new celebrity mugshots stemming from recent incidents at the same Las Vegas casino.

First, YG is facing a felony robbery charge for allegedly snatching a man’s chain from his neck and taking off with the attached pendant, according to TMZ.

The rapper was in a Vegas court Thursday after he turned himself in on a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with felony robbery and released after posting $20,000 bail.

According to Vegas police, the incident took place in late May at the Cosmopolitan around 4 a.m., after a man approached YG and asked for a photo but was turned away by the rapper’s camp. The man reportedly told YG that he’s not a real celeb, and the casino’s surveillance footage shows YG yanking a chain off his neck in response, according to TMZ.

The chain reportedly fell to the ground, and YG is then seen on video picking up the necklace pendant, valued somewhere between $3,000 and $9,000, before fleeing the scene.

The alleged victim is also suing YG seeking $250,000, claiming the rapper had his crew beat him up before he snatched his jewelry.

Also arrested at the Cosmopolitan was former NBA player Charles Oakley, who was charged with trying to cheat during a gambling session.

According to TMZ, Oakley was taken into custody on July 8 after surveillance cameras reportedly caught him trying to pull back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose. It’s unclear what game he was playing at the time, but officials from the Nevada Gaming Board said Oakley “was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known.”

Oak was confronted about the incident and a security team at the hotel reviewed the casino video footage, eventually confirming the alleged cheating.

The 54-year-old was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. and booked into Clark County Detention Center. He faces between 1 to 6 years in prison if convicted.

A source close to Oakley tells TMZ, “This is an insignificant matter that will be quickly resolved.”

