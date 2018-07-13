NBA Vet Charles Oakley, Rapper YG Arrested In Separate Incidents At Same Las Vegas Casino

There are two new celebrity mugshots stemming from recent incidents at the same Las Vegas casino.

First, YG is facing a felony robbery charge for allegedly snatching a man’s chain from his neck and taking off with the attached pendant, according to TMZ.

The rapper was in a Vegas court Thursday after he turned himself in on a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with felony robbery and released after posting $20,000 bail.

According to Vegas police, the incident took place in late May at the Cosmopolitan around 4 a.m., after a man approached YG and asked for a photo but was turned away by the rapper’s camp. The man reportedly told YG that he’s not a real celeb, and the casino’s surveillance footage shows YG yanking a chain off his neck in response, according to TMZ.

The chain reportedly fell to the ground, and YG is then seen on video picking up the necklace pendant, valued somewhere between $3,000 and $9,000, before fleeing the scene.

The alleged victim is also suing YG seeking $250,000, claiming the rapper had his crew beat him up before he snatched his jewelry.

Also arrested at the Cosmopolitan was former NBA player Charles Oakley, who was charged with trying to cheat during a gambling session.

According to TMZ, Oakley was taken into custody on July 8 after surveillance cameras reportedly caught him trying to pull back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose. It’s unclear what game he was playing at the time, but officials from the Nevada Gaming Board said Oakley “was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known.”

Oak was confronted about the incident and a security team at the hotel reviewed the casino video footage, eventually confirming the alleged cheating.

The 54-year-old was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. and booked into Clark County Detention Center. He faces between 1 to 6 years in prison if convicted.

A source close to Oakley tells TMZ, “This is an insignificant matter that will be quickly resolved.”

Celebrity Jailbirds 36 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Jailbirds 1. Remy Ma 1 of 36 2. Bobby Shmurda Source:Bobby Shmurda Instagram 2 of 36 3. Apollo Nida was just sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud. 3 of 36 4. Darren Sharper is currently on trial for rape in several states. 4 of 36 5. Justin Bieber has had some trouble with the law in the past for marijuana possession, drag racing and a number of other crimes. 5 of 36 6. Ja Rule spent two years in prison for gun possession and tax evasion. 6 of 36 7. Joseline Hernandez has spent some time in jail for prostitution prior to her Love & Hip Hop fame. 7 of 36 8. Nene Leakes was charged with shoplifting in her early 20's. 8 of 36 9. Chris Brown is currently in jail for violating his probation. 9 of 36 10. Lindsay Lohan 10 of 36 11. Wesley Snipes was convicted and spent some time in the big house. 11 of 36 12. Ron Isley spent time in jail for tax evasion. 12 of 36 13. Foxy Brown's numerous probation violations landed her in the slammer for a year (76 days in solitary confinement).(AP) 13 of 36 14. A drunk Shia Labeouf was arrested for trespassing at a Walgreens. The store was closing and he refused to leave. (AP) 14 of 36 15. OJ Simpson 15 of 36 16. 50 Cent was arrested on drug charges and spent 6 months in an incarceration boot camp and earned his GED while there. AP 16 of 36 17. Lil' Wayne served a year at Rikers for illegal gun possession & performed suicide watch with at-risk inmates. (AP) 17 of 36 18. Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for peeing on the Alamo in San Antonio. He bragged about it & got a 20 yr. ban from the city. AP 18 of 36 19. T.I. spent 11 months (the last time) in jail for probation violation. He is on the straight and narrow again. (AP) 19 of 36 20. Martha Stewart was found guilty of insider trading and spent 5 months in federal prison & 2 years of supervised release. AP 20 of 36 21. Gucci Mane has been in jail several times; drug possession, assault and probation violations. (AP) 21 of 36 22. James Brown was sentenced to 6 years in 1988 for not stopping his car in a police chase. 22 of 36 23. Nicole Richie only spent 82 minutes of her four-day sentence in jail for a DUI due to overcrowding in the system. (AP) 23 of 36 24. Boy George got 15 months for chaining a male escort to a wall (without his consent) in his flat during a photo session. 24 of 36 25. Lil’ Kim was at the very peak of her career when she was charged with conspiracy and perjury charges. She got 1 year & 1 day. 25 of 36 26. Michelle Rodriguez has been in & out of jail four times: DUI, hit & run, probation violations, driving without a license. 26 of 36 27. Meek Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years for violating his probation and driving dirt bikes in NYC. 27 of 36 28. Kiefer Sutherland was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving in Los Angeles and spent 48 days in jail. (AP) 28 of 36 29. Robert Downey Jr. spent 4 months in a LA jail and a year in prison for drugs and probation violations. He is doing well now. 29 of 36 30. A hairdresser cashed an unauthorized check and Mystikal gave her a choice; jail or sex (not legal) and he got six years. (AP) 30 of 36 31. Christian Slater was sentenced to three months in jail for assaulting his girlfriend & the man who tried to help her. 31 of 36 32. Actor & comedian Tim Allen spent over two years in prison for cocaine possession (before he found fame). (AP) 32 of 36 33. A drunk Edward Furlong was arrested for “freeing” a tank of lobsters in a Kentucky grocery store. (AP) 33 of 36 34. Michael Vick spent 21 months in jail for financing a dog fighting business. He is out and doing well. Go Mike! (AP) 34 of 36 35. Suge Knight was indicted by a grand jury for threatening death to director F. Gary Gary in August of 2017.(AP) 35 of 36 36. Lauryn Hill served 3 months in prison for not paying federal taxes of $1.8 million from 2005 to 2007. (AP) 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading NBA Vet Charles Oakley, Rapper YG Arrested In Separate Incidents At Same Las Vegas Casino Celebrity Jailbirds

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM