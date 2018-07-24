CLOSE
Wendy Williams Opens Up About Son’s Former Addiction To Synthetic Marijuana

Wendy Williams, who has been candid about her own battle with drug abuse, has now gone public about her 17-year-old son’s former struggle with addiction.

When Kevin Hunter Jr. was about 14, he abused synthetic marijuana, known as K2.

“Our son, three years ago, he’s 17 now, he just graduated from high school, he’s leaving for college in September, but three years ago he smoked K2,” Williams, 54, told ET. “Now this is a drug, we see it on the news, people are walking around like zombies.”

Her son’s addiction transformed him into someone she didn’t recognize.

“I was horrified. My son became someone I didn’t even know,” she said, adding that she noticed changes in him, “Immediately, immediately. It zaps your brain immediately.”

She added, “Drugs have no income; drugs have no race or religion. Drugs are drugs and that K2 was really something else and you know I’m glad to say we were able to bring him back all the way around.”

The talk show host also recalled her decade-long battle with cocaine, which she developed during her years on radio.

“I was a functioning addict though,” Williams told ET. “I report to work on time, and I’d walk in and all my co-workers, including my bosses, would know, but since I would have my headphones on and walk in the studio and [they] wouldn’t fire me because I was making ratings.”

 

