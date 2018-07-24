Black Moms Matter: How Do You Deal With Disappointment

07.24.18
When people let Jeffery down, Sherri gives him the same advice that her father gave her, “don’t worry it’ll happen again.” Sherri thinks it’s important that her son learn that people will let him down and understand how to deal with it.

