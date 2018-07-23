Stephen Curry Teams With Sony To Produce Faith-Based Films

Now that the season is behind him, Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry has his eyes set on a new venture: producing faith-based and family-focused films.

Curry announced in April that he was getting into the entertainment business by way of a wide-ranging deal between his production company, Unanimous Media, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The All-Star guard sat down with Variety to talk about the details of his new venture, including several films already in development. As noted in the report, the partnership aims to extend as far as video games, virtual reality and consumer products. But films and TV are the focus of the deal, with concentrations in three core areas: faith, family and sports.

“It was very important for us as a company to sign Steph,” says Jeffrey Godsick, executive VP of brand partnerships and global strategy at SPE. “He chose us over many other opportunities he had because of the diversity for the company in so many different areas of entertainment, gaming, music and TV. We cover every area of pop culture and entertainment. That was important to him.”

On the TV side, the Unanimous team has every department (at Sony) — drama, comedy, unscripted, TV movies and miniseries — working with Curry.

A couple of the projects were detailed in the story. One is an animated biblical feature under Sony Pictures Animation and another, called Church Hoppers, is a comedy in the vein of Wedding Crashers in which a group of guys help their friend navigate the dating scene at a series of churches.

As for the faith component, “It’s not about me hitting people over the head with a Bible and telling them they have to believe a certain thing, or think a certain way,” Curry told Variety.

He also addressed the idea of being a superstar basketball player making family-focused movies: “I don’t mind being called corny. I’m comfortable with who I am.”

