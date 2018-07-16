CLOSE
Steph Curry Gets Ankles Broken By Caddie at Golf Tournament

(Photo credit: Ben Margot/AP)

Steph Curry cant catch a break! He got challenged on the golf course!

Curry was participating in the practice round at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe on Thursday … when his own caddie grabbed a basketball and challenged the NBA star.

Curry’s reaction is priceless. See the video below.

ACC Celebrity tournament , golf , Steph Curry

