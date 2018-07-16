Steph Curry Gets Ankles Broken By Caddie at Golf Tournament

(Photo credit: Ben Margot/AP)
Steph Curry cant catch a break! He got challenged on the golf course!
Curry was participating in the practice round at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe on Thursday … when his own caddie grabbed a basketball and challenged the NBA star.
Curry’s reaction is priceless. See the video below.
<iframe src=”//cdnapisec.kaltura.com/p/591531/sp/59153100/embedIframeJs/uiconf_id/6740162/partner_id/591531?iframeembed=true&playerId=kaltura-player-9999999999-98200669408892600&entry_id=0_nasmshxn” width=”560″ height=”395″ allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozAllowFullScreen frameborder=”0″>
