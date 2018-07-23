Huggy Lowdown: ‘Don’t Forgive Them Father’

In light of Trumps recent actions, Huggy has been creating new prayers, “Don’t forgive them father for they know just what they do,” and “Money is the root of all republicans.”
Trump has been tweeting again, he’s threatened Iran and gone off about NFL players taking a knee. Well let’s make a deal, “we’ll stand when you stand up to Putin.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Anthony Anderson Denies Allegations Of Sexual Assault
- Pat Mcgrath Labs Worth $1B, Surpasses Kylie Cosmetics
- Georgia Southern University Student Texts N-Word To Her Black Roommate
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery