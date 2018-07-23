Huggy Lowdown: ‘Don’t Forgive Them Father’

07.23.18
In light of Trumps recent actions, Huggy has been creating new prayers, “Don’t forgive them father for they know just what they do,” and “Money is the root of all republicans.”

Trump has been tweeting again, he’s threatened Iran and gone off about NFL players taking a knee. Well let’s make a deal, “we’ll stand when you stand up to Putin.”

