Guys Got A Gripe With Black Americans

Originals
| 07.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black people always talk about white people “white peopling” and having a sense of entitlement. But we have a sense of entitlement too. Guy says that the whole I’m loud because I’m black and that’s just how we are excuse is not valid. Black people are capable of being quiet.

In a resort there is no reason that you should be turning up in the hallway at 3 A.M. There is a “whole beach outside” take the party away from the sleeping people.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Comedian Guy Torry , Guy Torry Monday , Guys Gripe

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Guys Got A Gripe With Black Americans

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close