Guys Got A Gripe With Black Americans

Black people always talk about white people “white peopling” and having a sense of entitlement. But we have a sense of entitlement too. Guy says that the whole I’m loud because I’m black and that’s just how we are excuse is not valid. Black people are capable of being quiet.

In a resort there is no reason that you should be turning up in the hallway at 3 A.M. There is a “whole beach outside” take the party away from the sleeping people.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: