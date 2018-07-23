CVS Fires Pharmacist Who Denied Hormone Prescription To Transgender Woman

CVS has fired a pharmacist who refused to fill the prescription of a transgender woman seeking hormone medication and has apologized for the incident.

Hilde Hall, the transgender woman, detailed her encounter with the pharmacist in a blog post published on the ACLU of Arizona‘s website Thursday. She claims the pharmacist loudly questioned her in front of other customers and rejected her and her doctor’s requests to transfer the prescription to another location.

According to USA Today, on April 24, Hall went straight from her doctor’s office to the pharmacy, prescriptions in hand.

It marked her first round of hormone therapy.

“I left my doctor’s office elated,” she wrote in the blog post. “I was finally going to start seeing my body reflect my gender identity and the woman I’ve always known myself to be.”

But when she gave her prescription to the pharmacist, he denied her the medication without giving a reason, she wrote.

“He just kept asking, loudly and in front of other CVS staff and customers, why I was given the prescriptions,” Hall wrote. “I felt like the pharmacist was trying to out me as transgender in front of strangers.”

Hall said the pharmacist wouldn’t return the prescription note. So, she was unable to take it to another pharmacy.

“I left the store feeling mortified,” Hall wrote.

According to USA Today, Her doctor called the store and the pharmacist continually refused to fill the prescription. Hall’s doctor sent the prescription to a local Walgreens and the prescription was filled without incident. Hall decided to transfer all her prescriptions to Walgreens.

