CVS Fires Pharmacist Who Denied Hormone Prescription To Transgender Woman

CVS has fired a pharmacist who refused to fill the prescription of a transgender woman seeking hormone medication and has apologized for the incident.
Hilde Hall, the transgender woman, detailed her encounter with the pharmacist in a blog post published on the ACLU of Arizona‘s website Thursday. She claims the pharmacist loudly questioned her in front of other customers and rejected her and her doctor’s requests to transfer the prescription to another location.
According to USA Today, on April 24, Hall went straight from her doctor’s office to the pharmacy, prescriptions in hand.
It marked her first round of hormone therapy.
“I left my doctor’s office elated,” she wrote in the blog post. “I was finally going to start seeing my body reflect my gender identity and the woman I’ve always known myself to be.”
But when she gave her prescription to the pharmacist, he denied her the medication without giving a reason, she wrote.
“He just kept asking, loudly and in front of other CVS staff and customers, why I was given the prescriptions,” Hall wrote. “I felt like the pharmacist was trying to out me as transgender in front of strangers.”
Hall said the pharmacist wouldn’t return the prescription note. So, she was unable to take it to another pharmacy.
“I left the store feeling mortified,” Hall wrote.
According to USA Today, Her doctor called the store and the pharmacist continually refused to fill the prescription. Hall’s doctor sent the prescription to a local Walgreens and the prescription was filled without incident. Hall decided to transfer all her prescriptions to Walgreens.
17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community
17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community
1. ROBIN ROBERTS1 of 16
2. WANDA SYKES2 of 16
3. LAVERNE COX3 of 16
4. RU PAUL4 of 16
5. RAVEN SYMONÉ5 of 16
6. JANET MOCK6 of 16
7. ANDRÉ LEON TALLEY7 of 16
8. NICKI MINAJ8 of 16
9. FRANK OCEAN9 of 16
10. EMIL WILBEKIN10 of 16
11. LENA WAITHE11 of 16
12. RIHANNA12 of 16
13. QUEEN LATIFAH13 of 16
14. JOHN LEGEND14 of 16
15. RUSSELL SIMMONS15 of 16
16. KERRY WASHINGTON16 of 16
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- CVS Fires Pharmacist Who Denied Hormone Prescription To Transgender Woman
- Sisters Attacked At BART Station, 18-Year-Old Dead
- Tom Joyner Surprises George Clinton In Detroit For His Birthday [VIDEO]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM