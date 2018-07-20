Sinbad Says He’s Going To Suspend Himself For Four Shows

07.20.18
The news of the Miami Dolphins suspending players for four games if they choose to take a knee during the national anthem is “ridiculous” to Sinbad.

Sinbad sarcastically says that the issue is that we are being “unappreciative” and “uppity Negros.” They let us play football, they let us be a whole person, and now we’re asking for too much. The sarcasm continued as he said that he will start taking a knee himself before every show and suspending himself for the next four shows.

He is performing at Nyack Levity Live This Weekend In New York.

