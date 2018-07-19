Top Of The Morning: Making It To Work

Sherri’s back from promoting her new show and Myra J is in for Kym Whitley. The show that Sherri was promoting, Trial And Error premieres tonight and everyone at the TJMS is so proud of her! Sherri worked long hours filming and also on the TJMS for months! You can catch Sherri tonight on NBC.
