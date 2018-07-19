Morning Minute: ‘Putin Pop’

Donald Trump now claims that when he was alone with Putin, he very strongly told him to back off. Which Chris Paul says is hard to believe, especially since we have seen Trump “drool over” Putin like a big “Putin pop” several times. So now we’re supposed to believe that he stood up to the Russian president.
