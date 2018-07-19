Morning Minute: ‘Putin Pop’

Donald Trump now claims that when he was alone with Putin, he very strongly told him to back off. Which Chris Paul says is hard to believe, especially since we have seen Trump “drool over” Putin like a big “Putin pop” several times. So now we’re supposed to believe that he stood up to the Russian president.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: