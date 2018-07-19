Morning Minute: ‘Putin Pop’

Originals
| 07.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Donald Trump now claims that when he was alone with Putin, he very strongly told him to back off. Which Chris Paul says is hard to believe, especially since we have seen Trump “drool over” Putin like a big “Putin pop” several times. So now we’re supposed to believe that he stood up to the Russian president.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Chris Paul comedian , Donald Trump , Vladimir Putin

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Morning Minute: ‘Putin Pop’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close