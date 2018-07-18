Source: Radio One / Radio One
A number of things in life can contribute to depression, but one that is often overlooked is your diet. What you eat plays a huge role in depression.
So check out Chef Jernard’s Walnut Kale Berry Salad with Scallops, a recipe with right ingredients to aid in your mental health. Kale is one of the healthiest foods on the planet, mix that with some berries and salad and you are ready to go!
Represent Men’s Health: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry Salad with Scallops was originally published on majicatl.com
