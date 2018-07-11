Represent Men’s Health: Cook Up A Tasty, Nutritious Peanut Butter Chicken Stir-Fry

Urban One urges you to REPRESENT Men’s Health. And to help you help your man take better care of himself, we’ve got a recipe that any guy would love. (Unless of course, they are allergic to peanuts, so keep that in mind!) This delicious chicken stir-fry gets its main flavoring from peanut butter, which aside from being a tasty treat also contains magnesium, a mineral that is essential to overall health.

Watch Chef Jernard Wells‘ take on stir-fry chicken and if you feel so inspired, whip some up for a man you love! Or if you’re the man who enjoys cooking, well, then you can combine flavor and nutrition in one healthy dish. Bon appetit!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: