Represent Men’s Health: Cook Up A Tasty, Nutritious Peanut Butter Chicken Stir-Fry

Urban One urges you to REPRESENT Men’s Health. And to help you help your man take better care of himself, we’ve got a recipe that any guy would love. (Unless of course, they are allergic to peanuts, so keep that in mind!) This delicious chicken stir-fry gets its main flavoring from peanut butter, which aside from being a tasty treat also contains magnesium, a mineral that is essential to overall health.

Watch Chef Jernard Wells‘ take on stir-fry chicken and if you feel so inspired, whip some up for a man you love! Or if you’re the man who enjoys cooking, well, then you can combine flavor and nutrition in one healthy dish. Bon appetit!

 

