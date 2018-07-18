New Heat: Ciara And Mary J. Blige Drop Surprise Singles

As you no doubt know, the last year or so has tumultuous for singer/actor Mary J. Blige. And that’s putting it mildly. However, that mind-boggling experience is behind her now and she’s ready to show the world that she may have been down, but she’s not out. She’s back!
And back she is with new, up-beat music and Miss Mary is sounding glorious on her new single, “Only Love.” With an big Philly Soul opening reminiscent of First Choice’s “Doctor Love,” the single gets listeners moving as Mary J preaches about the glory of love, as Soul Tracks put it, with which we totally agree.
I've been in the studio working on new music and was excited to share a little bit with you all. I had a year of so many ups and downs and have come out the other side with a renewed spirit and a fresh perspective. I'm entering my next chapter with an open mind and heart. ONLY LOVE is where I am right now and I couldn't keep it to myself any longer!!! #sisterlove #onlylove 🔗 in bio
Ciara also released a new single “Level Up” which made social media lose its collective mind as she showed off the dance skills that helped her become a star in the first place.
