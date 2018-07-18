New Heat: Ciara And Mary J. Blige Drop Surprise Singles

As you no doubt know, the last year or so has tumultuous for singer/actor Mary J. Blige. And that’s putting it mildly. However, that mind-boggling experience is behind her now and she’s ready to show the world that she may have been down, but she’s not out. She’s back!

And back she is with new, up-beat music and Miss Mary is sounding glorious on her new single, “Only Love.” With an big Philly Soul opening reminiscent of First Choice’s “Doctor Love,” the single gets listeners moving as Mary J preaches about the glory of love, as Soul Tracks put it, with which we totally agree.

Ciara also released a new single “Level Up” which made social media lose its collective mind as she showed off the dance skills that helped her become a star in the first place.

#LevelUp 7.18.18 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

