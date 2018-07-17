Prince Harry And Meghan Visit Mandela Exhibit In London; Meghan’s Father Speaks

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited an exhibition in London charting the life of Nelson Mandela.

Peter Hain, a former anti-apartheid campaigner and chair of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, said it was “very fitting” for the royal couple to visit because Harry does charitable work in southern Africa, and Meghan has said that Mandela is one of her heroes.

The Duke and Duchess view some of the items in the exhibit, including the Robben Island Bible – which was actually a copy of Shakespeare plays disguised as a Bible. @Mandela100UK pic.twitter.com/EKyU8gYzbi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

Harry has visited sites associated with Mandela, including his Robben Island prison cell, and a former Mandela aide has said that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a solid friendship with the South African leader.

Meghan chose a sleeveless beige trench coat-inspired dress by Canadian brand Nonie for the occasion.

The exhibition, curated by the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, is opening Tuesday at London’s Southbank Center.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle has been making news of his own lately. He told The Sun in Britain that he hadn’t talked to his daughter since the wedding but feels like she is struggling in her new role. (Royal watchers have remarked on her obvious weight loss since the ceremony.)

My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” he said. “I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

Markle said his daughter is no longer picking up the number he had for her and he “doesn’t have her address.” But doesn’t everyone know where she lives?

Markle, who still has not visited Britain, missed his daughter’s wedding with a heart ailment.

