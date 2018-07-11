CLOSE
Entertainment
Is Beyonce Pregnant Again?

The Beyhive is buzzing! Fans think that Bey might be pregnant again.

The singer appeared to have a little baby bump while performing in Rome on July 8. A video has surfaced of the star dancing to 03 Bonnie & Clyde in a tight silver dress. When the song was over she rubbed her belly before exiting the stage.

This would be the couples 4th child, that seems pretty reasonable because their favorite number is obviously 4. Both Bey and Jay were both born on the 4th, they got married on the 4th, Blue Ivy’s middle name comes from the roman numeral IV, Beyonce has an album called 4, and Jay’s last album was called 4:44.

Do you think baby number 4 is on the way?

