RussRant: Does Anybody Care?

Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin one on one. That means that there will be no “adult supervision.” Trump and Putin are allies, Putin basically appointed Trump to office. He knows that Putin helped him, “Putin knows that our president will well out our country for a compliment.” When history is written it’s going to say that we got sold out for a compliment.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: