Paris Jackson On Reports She Has Come Out As Bisexual: ‘Everyone Has Known For Years. This Is Not News’

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Paris Jackson is baffled this morning after reading headlines that she is just now confirming her bisexuality.

While answering fan inquiries recently via IG’s new Question Sticker, someone asked point blank, “Are you bi?” The daughter of Michael Jackson wrote in response: “That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels.”

The response was picked up by media outlets declaring that Jackson has revealed, or confirmed, that she is bisexual.

“EVERYONE HAS KNOWN FOR YEARS I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14 WTF,” she tweeted early Monday amid all the hubbub.

“How many times have I publicly referred to the community as “my fellow LGBTQ+”? like even on stage,” she added. “I’ve been a part of the community for years. I even mentioned having crushes on girls when I was 8 in a magazine before. I’ve been caught kissing girls in public. This is not news.”

Rumors about the 20-year-old’s sexuality were sparked when the model/actress appeared to be in a romantic fling with model Cara Delevingne. The pair were spotted together a few months after Jackson was seen reuniting with her ex-boyfriend.

Bisexual , LGBT community , Michael Jackson , Paris Jackson , Sexuality

One thought on “Paris Jackson On Reports She Has Come Out As Bisexual: ‘Everyone Has Known For Years. This Is Not News’

  1. African American Woman on said:

    I don’t understand why people think they need o announce what they do in bed…who the hell cares! This is really getting old

    Reply

