Paris Jackson On Reports She Has Come Out As Bisexual: ‘Everyone Has Known For Years. This Is Not News’

Paris Jackson is baffled this morning after reading headlines that she is just now confirming her bisexuality.

While answering fan inquiries recently via IG’s new Question Sticker, someone asked point blank, “Are you bi?” The daughter of Michael Jackson wrote in response: “That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels.”

The response was picked up by media outlets declaring that Jackson has revealed, or confirmed, that she is bisexual.

“EVERYONE HAS KNOWN FOR YEARS I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14 WTF,” she tweeted early Monday amid all the hubbub.

“How many times have I publicly referred to the community as “my fellow LGBTQ+”? like even on stage,” she added. “I’ve been a part of the community for years. I even mentioned having crushes on girls when I was 8 in a magazine before. I’ve been caught kissing girls in public. This is not news.”

how many times have i publicly referred to the community as “my fellow LGBTQ+”? like even on stage. i’ve been apart of the community for years. i even mentioned having crushes on girls when i was 8 in a magazine before. i’ve been caught kissing girls in public. this is not news… https://t.co/u9TLxE2c2x — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 16, 2018

Rumors about the 20-year-old’s sexuality were sparked when the model/actress appeared to be in a romantic fling with model Cara Delevingne. The pair were spotted together a few months after Jackson was seen reuniting with her ex-boyfriend.

The Top 10 Best Michael Jackson Tributes 13 photos Launch gallery The Top 10 Best Michael Jackson Tributes 1. Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute at the 2010 BET Awards 1 of 13 2. Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute at the 2010 BET Awards 2 of 13 3. Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute at the 2010 BET Awards 3 of 13 4. Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute at the 2010 BET Awards 4 of 13 5. Chris Tucker Performs “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough” In “Rush Hour 2” 5 of 13 6. Justin Timberlake Performs The Jacksons’ “Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)” 6 of 13 7. Beyonce Performs The Jackson 5’s “I Wanna Be Where You Are” 7 of 13 8. Chris Brown Performs “Thriller”, “Rock With You” and “Billie Jean” 8 of 13 9. Usher Performs “Rock With You” 9 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Paris Jackson On Reports She Has Come Out As Bisexual: ‘Everyone Has Known For Years. This Is Not News’ The Top 10 Best Michael Jackson Tributes

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM