Michael Jackson‘s controversial doctor Conrad Murray has made explosive claims about Joe Jackson’s relationship with his son.
Now that both men are six-feet under, Conrad, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years in prison for administering an overdose of propofol to the late King of Pop in June 2009, called Joe “one of the worst fathers to his children in history” in a video obtained The Blast.
“The cruelty expressed by Michael that he experienced at the hand of his father…” Murray alleged, trailing off before adding, “The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words.”
This is not the first time he has made allegations about Michael being “chemically castrated.”
The former cardiologist previously shared similar claims in his 2016 book,”This Is It! The Secret Lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson,” accusing Joe of forcing Michael to get hormone injections at age 12 to cure his acne and prevent his voice from changing.
“I hope Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell,” Murray said in The Blast video, days after Joe died of pancreatic cancer on June 27.
One thought on “Michael Jackson Was ‘Chemically Castrated’ By Father Joe; Conrad Murray Claims”
I guess the entire family Chemical Castrated. The whole family all speak with the same soft tone. Conrad stop