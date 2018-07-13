TJMS25: The Charlotte Sky Show

07.13.18
Tom and Sybil take a look back at the 2002 Charlotte Sky Show where the O’Jays performed in North Carolina. The men of Omega Psi Phi were also in town & everyone had a great time!

