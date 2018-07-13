TJMS25: The Charlotte Sky Show

Tom and Sybil take a look back at the 2002 Charlotte Sky Show where the O’Jays performed in North Carolina. The men of Omega Psi Phi were also in town & everyone had a great time!
Famous Folks From North Carolina
17 photos Launch gallery
1. B.O.BSource:PR 1 of 17
2. Anthony HamiltonSource:PR 2 of 17
3. FantasiaSource:AP 3 of 17
4. Clay AikenSource:YouTube Screenshot 4 of 17
5. Jackee HarrySource:PR 5 of 17
6. JB SmooveSource:PR 6 of 17
7. Moms MabelySource:AP 7 of 17
8. George ClintonSource:PR 8 of 17
9. John ColtraneSource:AP 9 of 17
10. Nina SimoneSource:AP 10 of 17
11. Star JonesSource:Courtesy 11 of 17
12. Pam GrierSource:Facebook Fan Page 12 of 17
13. Chuck BrownSource:PR 13 of 17
14. Chris PaulSource:PR 14 of 17
15. Andy GriffithSource:AP 15 of 17
16. Roberta FlackSource:PR 16 of 17
17. Sugar Ray LeonardSource:PR 17 of 17
