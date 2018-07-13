Michel’le Opens Up About Her Life On Unsung

Michel’le took the music scene by storm with her powerful and unique voice. Her debut album reached number 5 on the charts in 1989, with hits like No More Lies, Nicety and Something In My Heart.

The next episode of TV One’s Unsung is about her career and life. In the episode we’ll get to meet some relatives that we’ve never heard from, like her dad.

It’s no secret that she’s been through some tough times, but she says “I’m in an amazing place.”

After years of silence, Michel’le opens up about her life as a Musician and survivor of domestic violence. Her episode airs Sunday July 15, 2018 at 8 ET on TV One.

