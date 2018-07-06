Will Downing Says His Fans Will Get To Know Him Well On ‘Unsung’

| 07.06.18
The prince of sophisticated soul, Will Downing, is the subject of the next Unsung episode.

The TV One series digs deep into the lives of music powerhouses. Before watching the episode, fans only know the musicians on stage, but after the episode they, “know you know you know you.”

For Downing it has been a unique and intimate experience, “it’s like having a doctor get up in you.” He says that he enjoyed hearing other people’s interpretations of his life, like his mother, ex-wife, and children.

He has a gospel album coming out in October entitled The Promise. This will be his 21st album.

Hear the full interview above.

