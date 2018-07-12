Lesean Mccoy Hires Defense Attorney Amid Assault & Home Invasion Probe

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has lawyered up big time amid the police investigation into a home invasion that left his former girlfriend brutally beaten, hospitalized and robbed of jewelry, reports ESPN.
McCoy has hired prominent Atlanta defense attorney Don Samuel, who has represented several high-profile clients, including serving as part of the defense team for former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis when he was charged with murder in 2000; the charges were later dropped.
McCoy owns a house in the Atlanta suburb of Milton, where his former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, was living. Milton police on Wednesday released a redacted version of their report of Tuesday’s incident at the home that listed crimes of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, residential burglary without force, and aggravated battery.
Attorneys for Cordon released a statement Tuesday saying Cordon was sleeping in the home when a male assailant entered the house early Tuesday and demanded “specific items of jewelry” that she had received from McCoy. There were no signs of forced entry, the attorneys said.
The attorneys’ statement alleges the assailant bruised Cordon’s wrists in an attempt to remove a bracelet and struck her in the head with a firearm. The statement also alleges that McCoy previously made comments about wanting the jewelry back from Cordon and said she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.
Milton police said in a statement that a woman was sent to the hospital as a result of Tuesday’s home invasion with unknown injuries and that a second woman, whom Cordon’s attorneys identified as her cousin, also suffered minor injuries.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident,” police said in the statement provided to ESPN and ABC News. “When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim.”
Photos released by Cordon’s attorneys show her in a hospital bed with multiple cuts and bruises on her face and bruises on her wrist .
Court records in Fulton County show McCoy had been trying to evict Cordon from his home since last July. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in the case, but it was rescheduled to Aug. 14 because of an emergency in Cordon’s attorney’s family.
The attorneys’ statement also alleged that on June 1, when McCoy was participating in practice for the Bills and Cordon was out of town, McCoy directed “his family, friends and laborers” to remove Cordon’s furniture from the home in an attempt to evict her. The statement also alleges that McCoy changed the house’s alarm system and removed security cameras previously accessed by Cordon.
The unidentified Instagram user posted again Tuesday evening, writing that the victim’s lawyer urged her to delete the original post. The user then added, “I stand by what I said. I’ve personally addressed [McCoy] on everything that was stated many many times over the years. Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything.”
Earlier Tuesday, a woman who called herself a friend of the victim posted to Facebook alleging there were “dudes” sent to the victim’s house and she was pistol-whipped and robbed. McCoy released a statement Tuesday following the unidentified woman’s Instagram post that denied the accusations.
Police have not named any suspects.
McCoy has been training in Miami this summer, including during the time of the alleged break-in, and said he has not had direct contact with Cordon in months.
The NFL said in a statement Tuesday it was reviewing the matter. The Bills released a statement Tuesday saying they were in contact with McCoy and the NFL, and were continuing to gather information.
