NFL Player LeSean McCoy Accused Of Sending Goons To Beat Ex, He Denies Allegations

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

More details have emerged in the beating of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. He has been accused of sending goons to viciously beat her while the two were embroiled in a dispute over her continued residence in a home he owned in Georgia.

Milton County police gave this statement to Deadspin:

On July 10, 2018 at approximately 3:18 A.M., Milton Police responded to a home invasion at a residence on Hickory Pass near the Cherokee County line. The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident.

When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim. An adult female victim was treated and released at North Fulton Regional Hospital. A second adult female victim also sustained a minor injury during the incident.

These accusations were made Tuesday morning in an explosive Instagram post shared by one of Cordon’s close friends.

The photo is extremely graphic, click here if you would like to see the image.

The caption read:

“[LeSean McCoy] is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!!”

McCoy took to Instagram to deny these allegations writing, “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false, furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

According to Buffalo Rumblings, the Bills are aware of the allegations and are looking into them.

There has been an alarming number of NFL players arrested this year since the Super Bowl. These arrests vary from minor incidents to the other end of the spectrum.   Sadly, there is one NFL player that has been charged with 1st degree murder.

6 thoughts on “NFL Player LeSean McCoy Accused Of Sending Goons To Beat Ex, He Denies Allegations

  1. Phoenix Rising on said:

    Wow! I believe ShadyMcCoy beat her into next week. If true, b/c what I believe really doesn’t matter. If he is found at fault for this, he’s a sorry @ss coward and he deserves every bit of punishment the law and NFL can unleash on him. Not going to go negative on the friend for posting. I believe Delecia Cordon knew he was an abuser, and still stayed with this neanderthal. Ladies, I’ve said this time and time again, it is not worth your life to stay with someone for a little bit of pennies and 15 minutes of notoriety.

  2. LATASHA Askew on said:

    Why would you stand by and let him beat a child but put him on blast for beating his girlfriend, he should have been stopped a long time ago. Beat a dog into kidney failure, no way I would stick around and be with someone I know has anger issues

  4. L on said:

    OMG—Photographs don’t LIE.
    The young woman certainly DID NOT beat the hell out of herself.

    If McCoy had been using Steroids-it may be the root of his EXTREME AGGRESSION.
    If not, then he is just a PUNK. Any man who puts his hands on a female is a fucking COWARD.

    I never liked McCoy when he was a Philadelphia Eagle. I could care even less that he is now with the Buffalo Bills.

    Although, that may not be for long, when the allegations are proven to be TRUE!

  5. African American Woman on said:

    Wow! He beat the crap out of her. He needs to have a man twice his size kick his ass if he did this to her.

