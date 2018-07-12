Karrine Steffans Claims ‘Power’ Star Dumped Her After Miscarriage

Power star Rotimi is the latest of Karrine ‘Superhead’ Steffans conquests that she’s putting on blast for doing her dirty.

Over the weekend, Superhead put all their business out there when she revealed how she drove him to auditions when he was broke – and moved him into her home. She also claimed that the two were expecting a baby – but she had a miscarriage.

According to Steffans, Rotimi dropped her as soon as he started blowing up as Dre on the hit Starz drama Power.

She hit up Instagram to share the latest male-related drama unfolding in her life. Check out her posts below.

Stefans capitalized on her video vixen experience via the controversial book, Confessions of Video Vixen. Released in 2005, it was part tell-all and part cautionary tale about her own sexcapades with some of the industry’s most elite players, including rappers and athletes.

Most recently, Karrine joined your favorite video vixens, Rosa Acosta, Melyssa Ford and Buffie the Body for a tea spilling session in a new BET documentary titled Vixen, that aired July 10.

If you ever wondered what happened to popular hip hop video vixens like @MissMelyssaFord, @KarrineSteffans and @RosaAcosta, @BET has all of your answers in new documentary.https://t.co/b2FCFPu7Ni — VH1 (@VH1) July 10, 2018

