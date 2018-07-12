Power star Rotimi is the latest of Karrine ‘Superhead’ Steffans conquests that she’s putting on blast for doing her dirty.
Over the weekend, Superhead put all their business out there when she revealed how she drove him to auditions when he was broke – and moved him into her home. She also claimed that the two were expecting a baby – but she had a miscarriage.
According to Steffans, Rotimi dropped her as soon as he started blowing up as Dre on the hit Starz drama Power.
She hit up Instagram to share the latest male-related drama unfolding in her life. Check out her posts below.
Stefans capitalized on her video vixen experience via the controversial book, Confessions of Video Vixen. Released in 2005, it was part tell-all and part cautionary tale about her own sexcapades with some of the industry’s most elite players, including rappers and athletes.
Most recently, Karrine joined your favorite video vixens, Rosa Acosta, Melyssa Ford and Buffie the Body for a tea spilling session in a new BET documentary titled Vixen, that aired July 10.
Watch:
13 thoughts on “Karrine Steffans Claims ‘Power’ Star Dumped Her After Miscarriage”
Psychotherapy is the answer needed here. She’s too old for this kinda mess on social media. Obviously she saw him on Kandi Coated nights discussing his sex life with other women & now she’s Salty!!! She couldn’t have thought tht young man was going to wife her & live happily ever after. Girl, go on somewhere with all the attention seeking behaviors. You are not 19 & this is not your first rodeo. You’ve been jumping on & off dcks for YEARS!!!
She really should just keep quite. She sounds ridiculous.
People call her a whore, but he didn’t care when he was using her. Stop victimizing the woman. She is probably hurting and trying to find love in all the wrong places. At least she found the right man…Jesus. From there she will be find. Keep looking to HIM.
The woman is victimizing herself.
She is probably hurting and trying to find love in all the wrong places
Ja Rule
Jay-Z
Lil Wayne
Usher
Ray Jay
Dude from family matters
Bill Maher
Ice-T
Shaq
Fred Durst
Method Man
Bobby Brown
Dr. Dre
Puff Daddy
Irv Gotti
Vin Diesel
The non-famous men we don’t know about
Nah, that’s just called being an industry whore. That’s what groupies like her do hoping they’ll find some rich simpleton infatuated with her beauty allured by her sex game who will be dumb enough to marry her or get her pregnant. These ball player and rappers aren’t too bright look at Cam Newton and kanye West.
Two words for her…Stepping Stone! And she’s shocked, hurt and surprised because??? She ain’t no spring chicken and should have known or at least being on guard for something like this to happen just like the Columbus Short fiasco. It’s time for her to get a clue.
dead baby mama drama. could have held her hand 4 a few days. black male dont care, yep. it was a good thing she saw sooner rather than later.
That’s a pretty woman who made bad decisions. Did she really think that young guy was in It forever? Any man that gets involved with her is just in it for the sex. Men old and young are in it for the score. She is beyond wife material. She has been public for so long, that it would be hard for any man to walk into public with her on his arms. She might be a 8 in the looks and body department, but her whore factor is off the charts.
her whore factor is off the charts
Lol! Ted!
That’s because you’re a whore and men only see you as a sex object. He was probably glad he dodged the bullet.
IF what she says is true, he slept with this lady of evening without wrapping little peepee up. He is young and dumb. She is what is referred to as industry p@$$/, you never go in that raw
Baby mama drama
dead baby mama drama. could have held her hand 4 a few days. black male dont care, yep. it was a good thing she saw sooner rather than later.