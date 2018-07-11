CLOSE
Neighbor Saves North Carolina Woman From Rabid Fox Attack

(Photo credit: Screenshot from video)

Chelan Rodriguez was attacked by a fox that she saw while walking her dog in North Carolina.

According to Rodriguez, when she said when she initially saw the fox she just thought it was a small animal and thought nothing of it. It wasn’t until she realized that it was looking at her “like it was going to attack [her].”

Eventually a neighbor heard her screams for help and killed the fox with a hammer.

According to police the animal tested positive for rabies. Rodriguez received 30 shots after the attack and is expected to be fine.

See the video below:

`

animal attack , Fox , North Carolina

