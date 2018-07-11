Hired! North West Scores Her First Modeling Campaign!

At just 5-years-old, North West is making a name for herself in the fashion industry. She just got her first high-fashion campaign with Fendi!
North West’s career is off to an early start, she’s featured in the Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign, alongside her mom, Kim Kardashian West, and her grandmother Kris Jenner. It was created in honor of the 10th anniversary of Fendi’s iconic Peekaboo handbag. The pictures are adorable! See the preview below:
Personal, unique, unseen. @kimkardashian, @krisjenner and North West share an unexpected view of their relationship for #MeAndMyPeekaboo Chapter II. Filmed in Los Angeles, the intimate short video is the first of five set to Kanye West’s emotional track, Love Lockdown. Join the Fendi Family #MeAndMyPeekaboo #FisForFamily #FℲ1 Discover more on Fendi.com Follow @fisforfendi for exclusive backstage content.
In the campaign, the women are rocking Fendi looks with Peekaboo bags in different locations in L.A. According to the designer, Silvia Venturini Fendi, the concept behind the campaign is intimate looks at families of famous, and infamous, women.
Northie’s dad is a part of the campaign too, each short film features Kanye’s Love Lockdown as a soundtrack.
North West's Cutest Moments
North West's Cutest Moments
1. North playing footsie with her dadSource:Kim Kardashian Instagram 1 of 28
2. North West gets her face paintedSource:Kim Kardashian Instagram 2 of 28
3. North WestSource:Kim Kardashian Instagram 3 of 28
4. North WestSource:Kim Kardashian Instagram 4 of 28
5. North West takes a bathSource:Kim Kardashian Instagram 5 of 28
6. North and KanyeSource:Instagram 6 of 28
7. North and KanyeSource:Instagram 7 of 28
8. NorthSource:Instagram 8 of 28
9. Kim & NorthSource:Instagram 9 of 28
10. Kim and NorthSource:Instagram 10 of 28
11. NorthSource:Instagram 11 of 28
12. Kim and NorthSource:Instagram 12 of 28
13. Kim and NorthSource:Instagram 13 of 28
14. North during Paris Fashion WeekSource:Instagram 14 of 28
15. Kim and NorthSource:Instagram 15 of 28
16. North, Kim and Kanye during Paris Fashion WeekSource:Instagram 16 of 28
17. North West during Paris Fashion WeekSource:Tumblr 17 of 28
18. North, Kim & KanyeSource:E! Online 18 of 28
19.19 of 28
20.20 of 28
21.21 of 28
22.22 of 28
23.23 of 28
24.24 of 28
25.25 of 28
26.26 of 28
27.27 of 28
28.28 of 28
- Charlemagne Tha God’s Rape Accuser Wants Case Re-Opened 16-Years Later
- Papa John’s Founder Resigns As Chairman
- Laurence Fishburne On How He ‘Joined The Marvel Studios Family’
4 thoughts on “Hired! North West Scores Her First Modeling Campaign!”
What about the unibrow?
Who gives a fu*k.
Exactly.
Kim K body looks horrible. Black mans blow up doll.