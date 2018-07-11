CLOSE
Hired! North West Scores Her First Modeling Campaign!

(Photo credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

At just 5-years-old, North West is making a name for herself in the fashion industry. She just got her first high-fashion campaign with Fendi!

North West’s career is off to an early start, she’s featured in the Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign, alongside her mom, Kim Kardashian West, and her grandmother Kris Jenner.  It was created in honor of the 10th anniversary of Fendi’s iconic Peekaboo handbag. The pictures are adorable! See the preview below:

3 generations @fendi #MeAndMyPeekABoo

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 

In the campaign, the women are rocking Fendi looks with Peekaboo bags in different locations in L.A. According to the designer, Silvia Venturini Fendi, the concept behind the campaign is intimate looks at families of famous, and infamous, women.

Northie’s dad is a part of the campaign too, each short film features Kanye’s Love Lockdown as a soundtrack.

