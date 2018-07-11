Get Well Wednesday: What You Need To Know About Hair Loss And How To Stop It

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed she was having trouble with unexpected hair loss, the cause of which has not been determined. Many Black women are challenged by thinning and bare edges and sometimes balding and permanent hair loss. Leading dermatologist Dr. Karen Heidleberg-Barnwell says there are some measures you can take to combat hair loss.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN TYPES OF HAIR LOSS?

There are 2 main types of hair loss; scarring (cicatricial) and non-scarring (non cicatricial). Scarring hair loss causes damage to the follicular epithelium, causing permanent hair loss. Non-scarring hair loss is not permanent. There are also abnormalities that can occur with the hair shaft which can be congenital or acquired. These abnormalities can cause hair breakage.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE COMMON CAUSES OF HAIR LOSS?

Male-pattern hair loss is the most common form of hair loss in men, and female-pattern hair loss is the most common form of hair loss in women. There is an epidemic of avoidable hair loss that we are seeing in young African\-American women based primarily on styling practices.

DOES YOUR HEALTH AND/OR DIET AFFECT HAIR LOSS?

Yes, your physical health and diet can affect hair loss. Calorie and protein malnutrition is associated with hair loss. In addition, hair loss is often associated with chronic diseases, post-surgery, and with medications.

IS ALOPECIA HEREDITY?

Yes, there are studies that demonstrate that the predisposition to male balding is predominantly due to genetic factors. Women with androgenic alopecia often have a family history of pattern alopecia in both male and female family members.

DOES STRESS AFFECT HAIR LOSS?

Yes, stress can affect the hair. Telogen effluvium has been associated with severe prolonged psychological stress. Although Alopecia Areata (AA) is an immune mediated form of hair loss, a link between stress and the development of AA has been described.

CAN CERTAIN MEDICATIONS CAUSE HAIR LOSS?

Yes, medications can cause hair loss. There are numerous medications where hair loss is a side effect.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HAIR LOSS AND YOUR HAIR SHEDDING?

We have normal hair shedding where we lose about 100-200 hairs per day. The amount of hair we shed each day varies between individuals and there are seasonal variations. This hair shedding does not lead to thinning.

WHAT TYPE OF DOCTOR SHOULD WE BE GOING TO CONCERNING HAIR LOSS?

The specialty of dermatology addresses all medical issues concerning the skin, hair and nails. Therefore, you should seek an evaluation from a dermatologist.

WHAT IS TRACTION ALOPECIA?

Traction alopecia is hair loss caused by too much tension being placed on the hair with styling. It is most often seen around the hairline. Some of the common hairstyles which cause this type of hair loss include braids, pony tails, and hair weaves.

HOW CAN HAIR LOSS BE PREVENTED?

The most important way to avoid hair loss is to understand the causes. Understand the preventable causes of hair loss and avoid those practices. We know that chronic tension on hair can cause permanent hair loss, so it is best to avoid those styles. It is also important to seek treatment as early as possible if you are losing hair. The sooner the problem is identified and treated, the better the response you will have .

IS THERE A CERTAIN TYPE OF SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER I SHOULD USE TO HELP STRENGTHEN AND GROW MY HAIR?

It is important to determine the cause of your hair loss and address that issue specifically. A good shampoo and conditioner may not solve your problem. In general, I recommend a good moisturizing shampoo and conditioner in addition to any medications needed.

DO YOU RECOMMEND ANY SPECIFIC VITAMINS OR SUPPLEMENTS?

My recommendations for supplements depend on the needs of the individual patient. In general, topical minoxidil is helpful for hair loss and I often incorporate that into my treatment.

WHAT WOULD YOU NEED TO SEE ON MY SCALP THAT WOULD PROMPT A SCALP BIOPSY?

A scalp biopsy is often used in the evaluation of a patient with hair loss. If you have hair loss, don’t be surprised if your doctor recommends a biopsy, which is very helpful in the overall evaluation.

DO I NEED TO TAKE A BLOOD TEST TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE?

There are some types of hair loss where blood work is necessary, but it is not always required.

Dr. Karen Heidleberg-Barnwell, best known as “Dr. Karen” is a board-certified dermatologist, with a successful practice in Detroit, Michigan. She received her medical degree from the Howard University College of Medicine and completed her internship in internal medicine at George Washington University Hospital. She did her dermatology residency at the Mayo Clinic. At Heidelberg Dermatology, Dr. Karen is the managing partner and chief physician.

