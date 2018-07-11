Akintunde Talks About What Made Him Turn To Christ & His New Comedy Tour

Years ago Akintunde found himself broke, unhappy and headed for a divorce. That’s when he knew something needed to change. When he made that decision strange things started to happen, “I got my CD’s back and they had notes in them like ‘Jesus loves you’.”
He says that he was saved twice, “It didn’t work the first time.” But after the second time his life hasn’t been the same.
He is a comedian, all of his jokes are clean. recently he did a comedy show for pastors and their families in Dallas. His Jokes And Music tour kicks off 10/16.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Charlemagne Tha God’s Rape Accuser Wants Case Re-Opened 16-Years Later
- Papa John’s Founder Resigns As Chairman
- Laurence Fishburne On How He ‘Joined The Marvel Studios Family’
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery