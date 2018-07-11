Akintunde Talks About What Made Him Turn To Christ & His New Comedy Tour

07.11.18
Years ago Akintunde found himself broke, unhappy and headed for a divorce. That’s when he knew something needed to change. When he made that decision strange things started to happen, “I got my CD’s back and they had notes in them like ‘Jesus loves you’.”

He says that he was saved twice, “It didn’t work the first time.” But after the second time his life hasn’t been the same.

He is a comedian, all of his jokes are clean. recently he did a comedy show for pastors and their families in Dallas.  His Jokes And Music tour kicks off 10/16.

Close