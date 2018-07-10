Top Of The Morning: Sherri Flew With Janet Jackson

Originals
| 07.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Kym and Sherri Haven’t talked to Tom in over a week! As they catch up, Sherri reveals that she flew to New Orleans with Janet Jackson. She says the flight was in midair before she realized that Jackson was only a few seats away from her. Hear all about her exciting experience in the audio above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Janet Jackson , Sherri Sheperd , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Sherri Flew With Janet Jackson

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close