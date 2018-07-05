Despite Passing Of Papa Joe, Janet Heads To New Orleans For Essence Festival [Video]

Naturally, there was concern from her fans and Essence Festival attendees that Janet would cancel her performance after Joe passed away last week. As has been reported, she and other family members were at his private funeral Monday in Glendale, California.

Sources close to Janet tell TMZ that she’s currently en route to New Orleans for the fest where she’s scheduled to perform Sunday. She also has other dates lined up through August on her State of the World tour too, which she’s also planning to fulfill.

Janet thanked her fans for their support on Wednesday in an Instagram video, where her baby son Issa also made a small off camera appearance.

