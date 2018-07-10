Seriously Ignorant News: Pulling Off A Heist Isn’t Easy

07.10.18
Thieves tried to pull off an elaborate heist at a Walmart store. The pair were in the electronics department and claimed to be Walmart employees from a different location. They were caught by an alert employee before they could get away with anything . Damon thinks they were caught because they forgot their khakis.

Damon Williams , ignorant news , Walmart

