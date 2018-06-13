In the wake of both Anthony Bourdain’s and Kate Spade’s suicides, Jada Pinkett Smith admits that she “had considered the same demise…often.”
The actress previously opened up about her hair loss and sex life, now she’s opening up about her mental health.
“One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise,” she captioned a photo on Instagram of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade.
“We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise … often. In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit,” she wrote.
“What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on … either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health. Mental health is a daily practice for me. It’s a practice of deep self-love. May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace. Many may not understand … but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through,” she continued.
Spade was found hanged in her apartment on June 5 and her death was ruled a suicide two days later. Her husband, Andy, released a statement shortly after saying: “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives.”
Bourdain was also found hanged on June 8. Page Six reports that his body is still in France.
8 thoughts on “Jada Pinkett Smith Says She, Too, Once Considered Suicide”
She’s a liar, trying to get attention to promote this little talk show that will go nowhere. Airing all this made ups stuff for what?
That’s sad right now you have people are getting out of bed with no legs and can’t see and broke as hell want to live. Women up and keep it moving sister.
What profits a man to gain the whole world (money) and lose his soul …The world promotes wealth so much many will forgo their soul to reach that pinnacle of wealth and fame, however it comes with a price ..( Micheal Jackson, Whitney Houston , Prince ) ect…just to name a few ..Pro Athletes that don’t live long after playing..many suffer with little attention drawn to them ..
I believe most of these people already have problems prior to the fame and the fame and money makes it worse.
I agree, Jada needs help. I’m so done with her after the masturbation confession. And sadly she has passed this dysfunction on to her children.
Jada has SERIOUS, serious issues! All this airing her personal life challenges publicly is a cry for help. Where is Will? Probably can’t tell her anything. She is sad. Hope someone can help her.